Showers this morning, then partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Highs this afternoon near 54. 60% chance of rain. WSW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Cloudy skies overnight, lows near 40.

Tomorrow, partly cloudy skies, highs near 57. WSW winds 10-20 mph.

A 50% chance of showers Sunday. Mostly sunny Monday and Tuesday. Heavy rain and wind Wednesday. They’re now predicting about an inch and a half of rain Wednesday in the north county, tapering off Thursday, but continued showers through next weekend.