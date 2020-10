Mostly sunny skies today, but cooler. Highs this afternoon in the upper 70’s. SW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Overnight, clear to partly cloudy skies, lows in the upper 40’s.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny skies, highs in the upper 70’s.

The long range forecast calls for mostly sunny skies through the weekend. The cooling trend continues. Highs Saturday and Sunday in the low to mid 80’s. A 10% chance of rain Friday and again Saturday night.