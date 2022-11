Mostly sunny today with highs near 71. NE winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Overnight, clear to partly cloudy skies, lows near 33.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, but some clouds, highs near 70. NE winds 5-10 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for sunny skies through Thanksgiving weekend with highs in the upper 70’s on Thanksgiving day.

We may get rain next Monday. A 60% chance on Monday, with more rain likely next Thursday in the north county, one week after Thanksgiving.