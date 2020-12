Mostly sunny today after morning clouds. Highs this afternoon in the low 60’s. NNW winds at 5-10 miles per hour.

A few clouds overnight. Lows in the upper 30’s.

Tomorrow, sunny with highs in the mid 60’s.

The long term forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60’s. A 35% chance of rain late Sunday. They’ll be well-dressed for the next couple weeks. 6-8 each Saturday night.