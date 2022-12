Mostly sunny today, highs near near 60. NNE winds 5-10 mph.

Tonight, cloudy skies, lows near 33. Light variable winds.

Tomorrow, sunny, highs near 61. NE winds 5-10 mph.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies through Sunday, Christmas Day.

No rain in the forecast until a week from today. About a 60% chance of rain next Tuesday, December 27th. A 40% chance of rain on Thursday, December 29th .