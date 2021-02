Partly cloudy skies today with plenty of sunshine. Highs this afternoon near 67. NNW winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Clear to partly cloudy skies tonight, lows near 39 with light winds.

Mostly cloudy tomorrow with a 50% chance of rain late Thursday night and early Friday morning, highs around 67.

The extended forecast calls for sunny skies Friday and a chance of showers late Saturday afternoon.