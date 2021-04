Sunny and warmer in the north county, highs near 85. Easterly winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Clear skies tonight, lows near 40. Northerly winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, sunny and warm, highs near 85. Southwest winds 10-15 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny through the weekend.

Highs ranging in the low 80’s.

Cooler early next week. Highs in the upper 60’s next Monday and Tuesday. About a 20-25% chance of rain Tuesday of next week.