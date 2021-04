Mostly sunny after morning clouds dissipate, highs near 70. WSW winds 5-10 miles per hour, increasing to 15-25 miles per hour.

Overnight, partly cloudy skies, lows near 43.

Tomorrow, partly cloudy skies, highs near 67. SW winds 15-25 miles per hour with occasional gusts over 40.

Forecasters say we have a 35% chance of light rain Sunday. Then mostly sunny Monday with a warming trend next week.