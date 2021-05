Sunny with highs in the upper 80’s. NNW wind 10-20 miles per hour.

Overnight, cloudy skies, lows near 50.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, highs near 90. NW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

Mostly sunny this week. A cooling trend Wednesday. Highs in the mid 80’s Wednesday.

Low to mid 80’s through the weekend. Into the seventies early next week.