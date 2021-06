Sunny with highs near 107. SW winds 10-20 miles per hour this afternoon.

Overnight, partly cloudy, lows near 63. WSW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, highs near 101. SW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for temperatures to cool off gradually. 95 Saturday in the north county, 89 on Sunday. Back down into the upper 70’s by Monday.