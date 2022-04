Dick Mason from KPRL News hosts “Sound Off” every Monday. Dick brings a diverse range of guests to talk about the issues that affect us most. Tune in to the longest running talk show on the Central Coast – now in its sixth decade.

Sound Off guest:

Wendy Lewis of ECHO speaking about Empty Bowls on Thursday at Atascadero Bible Church. Celebrity servers include Sheriff Ian Parkinson, Mayor Heather Moreno and KPRL’s Chad Stevens.