The Old Timer’s Barbecue returns Sunday to San Miguel.

Because of the pandemic, the Old Timer’s BBQ was not held for a couple years, but it’s back Sunday.

The Lions Club offering a chicken BBQ for $15.

Old timers who are 80-years-old or older get a free lunch.

Mike Sanders says there are also some Lion’s Club birthday calendars for sale.

The Old Timer’s BBQ is from noon until 2 Sunday afternoon at the San Miguel community park. Put on by the San Miguel Lions Club.

The weather should be perfect.