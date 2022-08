Jimmy Weimann died last Wednesday.

Weimann was the voice of the Paso Robles Bearcats sports for many years.

His family called him Uncle Mo.

Weimann graduated from Paso Robles high school in 1984. He worked for about three decades doing play-by-play of Paso Robles sports here on KPRL, and more recently on a local internet site.

Born in Milwaukee in 1966, he was a life-long fan of the Green Bay Packers.

Services are pending.

Jimmie Weimann dead at the age of 56.