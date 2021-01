January starting out a little cloudy in the north county. Forecasters say we’ll see some sunshine today after the fog dissipates.

Look for mostly sunny skies through the end of the week, with high temperatures in the low 60’s.

The storm which was forecast last week has moved to the north, so we’re not getting much rain from it, if any.

Big waves expected today on the coast, however, reaching 16 feet in height. Be careful near the ocean if you go there today.