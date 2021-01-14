Opener 1.14.2021

Forecasters say we’ll see sunshine in the north county for the next week, but a chance of showers next Friday, January 22nd. Forecasters saying about a 25% chance of showers on Friday, increasing to 50% on Saturday morning the 23rd.

Today, the city of Atascadero will hold its first two study session for the 1% sales tax measure D-20. The first will be at ten this morning. The second will be at two this afternoon. It’s a Zoom meeting on the city website.

There’s a list of all the meetings on the Atascadero website.