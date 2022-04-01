Opener For Friday 04.01.2022

Sunny this weekend with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s. And then, even warmer next week.

Forecasters predicting temperatures into the 80’s next week. Next Thursday it may reach 90 degrees, then taper off for the weekend.

The pollen count remains high, so if you have allergies you’re advised to keep your windows closed at home to reduce your reaction to all the pollen.

Have you seen the new arch on Pine street in downtown Paso Robles? An arch over Norma’s Way going up to celebrate the alley, and the woman who has done so much for the city of Paso Robles. The arch was designed and constructed by Paso Robles artist Dale Evers and his staff at his studio by the police station in Paso Robles.

Coming up Monday afternoon, Dale will conduct an open house at his studio across from the police station in Paso Robles.

On Tuesday afternoon, the city is going to dedicate the arch with an event at 4:30 Tuesday afternoon.

More on the arch and the celebration of it next week here on KPRL.