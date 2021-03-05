Opener For Friday 3.05.2021

It’s the ides of March, but we’ll see mostly sunny skies this weekend. There’s a slim chance we’ll get some precipitation overnight tonight. About a 25% chance. Mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday. Then increasing clouds Monday.

Forecasters say we may get some rain Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. The Tribune is reporting the driest back-to-back Februaries in 150 years, but the problem is, weather data only goes back 150 years in our area.

Scientists say around the year 1300, there was an extended drought in our region that lasted 70-100 years. Native Americans left ancestral homelands in the southwest because their water ran dry. Today, scientists get information about that drought from tree rings and other biological phenomenon.