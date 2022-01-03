Opener For Monday 1.03.2022

The year 2022 starting out mostly sunny but cool temperatures. We’ll see a few clouds this week, but mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50’s today, and low 60’s tomorrow. Overnight, temperatures dipping into the low to mid 30’s.

No rain in the forecast until one week from today, and that’s only a 25% chance of rain.

But so far this rain season, we’re way ahead of last year. So far this year, the county has received nearly 11 inches of rain on average, depending on the region. That’s more than half the average measured in a typical rain season.

In the sierra, the snowpack is way up. At the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab at Donner Pass, the snow pack is 266 inches, which is 253% of the average to date for the season. So the snow pack is also off to a great start.

More on the weather forecast coming up.