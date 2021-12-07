Opener For Tuesday 12.07.2021

A little rain this morning in the north county. Then more rain early Thursday morning. And we’ll get rain early next week.

The likelihood improving since yesterday. To 100% on Thursday morning.

And 100% Monday morning, and continuing through Tuesday of next week, but dropping to an 88% chance of rain Tuesday, but those are pretty good odds. We may get an inch of rain from the storm early next week.

No snow in the forecast, but Winter Wonderland is Friday in Atascadero, so there will be a lot of snow and ice in the downtown area Friday night in Atascadero.