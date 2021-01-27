Opening Monologue 1.27.2021

Wind and rain today in the north county

Forecasters say we’ll experience southerly winds 25-35 miles per hour. They’re predicting 3-5 inches of rain today, so there may be some flooding.

PG and E meteorologist says this storm could bring between 6 and ten inches of rain to the area. Some areas may receive a foot of rain.

PG and E crews will be out in force for the next 48 hours restoring power in neighborhoods which may lose power because of falling trees and limbs.

Empty sandbags are available at local hardware stores. Sand is available at the Paso Robles city yard. Sand is also available in Templeton at Old County road and Florence street. And in Atascadero at Fire Station 1 at 6005 Lewis avenue. You’re advised to take your shovel.

You’re encouraged to have battery operated flashlights ready to go, and clear out storm drains to prevent flooding near your home. Protect yourself and your property.

Paso Robles police began making contact earlier this week with homeless people living in the Salinas riverbed to make sure they move to safety. You may remember in 2018, a CHP helicopter had to rescue homeless from islands in the river. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

We’ll have more on the weather coming up.