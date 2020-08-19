Opening Monologue 8.19.2020

Another hot one again today in the north county.

Yesterday, temperatures reached 108 in Atascadero, 112 in Paso Robles.

108 in Templeton.

It’s also been warm at the coast.

87 in Cambria yesterday. Same in Morro Bay.

91 in Los Osos.

Forecasters say we’ll see about the same today. High temperatures around 110 in Paso Robles. More on the weather forecast coming up

The smoke in the air is primarily from the River fire, which continues to burn out of control in northern Monterey county. The fire is burning south of Salinas. So far, it’s burned 4500 acres and it’s only 7% contained.