Other Stories This Thursday 10.06.2022

San Luis Obispo county supervisors approve spending $4.8 million dollars to renovate the Cayucos Veterans Hall next to the pier in Cayucos.

Space X launched a rocket from Vandenberg Space Force base at 4:10 yesterday afternoon. The rocket carried 52 Starlink Satellites into orbit. Those satellites will help provide broadband service to remote areas.

Meanwhile at Cape Canaveral, Space X launched a rocket yesterday with astronauts from the US, one from Japan and a cosmonaut from Russia. The astronauts expect to arrive at the International Space Station today.

That missing Atascadero teenager is back home. Deven Brown reported missing last week. He is back home today. Deven’s mom thanks the community for their help in reaching out to her son and getting him back home.