Other Stories This Wednesday 3.03.2021

Under the new red tier, schools can now reopen. School officials now looking at how soon they can return, and whether there will be push back from local teachers unions.

San Luis Obispo county court house closed briefly Tuesday morning after a threat to the building. Bomb sniffing dogs searched the building. Staff was evacuated in the morning hours, but returned after the lunch hour. Nothing was found during the search of the building.

The county health department reports 28 new cases yesterday. One new death. Penny Borenstein says the person with covid who died was over 65.

In Santa Barbara county, 500 farm workers received covid-19 vaccines at a clinic.