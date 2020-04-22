Other Stories This Wednesday 4.22.2020

Paso Robles school district officials announce potential dates for graduation ceremonies. They may be held as early as June or as late as December. The Paso Robles school facilities are currently closed. The delayed ceremonies would occur at War Memorial stadium.

San Luis Obispo police are investigating an apparent death to a man falling from a retaining wall about 20 feet onto a sidewalk. The incident occurred yesterday afternoon on south Higuera. The victim has not been identified pending notification of next of kin.