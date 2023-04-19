Paso Election Update 04.19.2023

Election day yesterday for the Paso Robles school district. The election held to fill a vacancy on the board.

The previous board had filled that vacancy by interviewing several applicants. And they selected retired Marine Corps Lt. Colonel Kenny Enney to be the trustee. But a petition drive initiated by a school district employee under the guidance of county schools superintendent Jim Brescia removed Enney from office, and created this election.

So the results so far. With about one third of the ballots counted. Enney leads Angela Hollander, the teachers union candidate, by 52 to 48%.

Enney with 5,129 votes.

Hollander with 4,743 votes.

Enney leading with 32% of the vote counted by 386 votes. And as Darcia Stebbins indicated, it may be 29 days before we know the final outcome of that election.