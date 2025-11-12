Paso High School Principal Placed on Admin Leave, Arrested For Drunk Driving 11.12.2025

DUI arrest

PRHS Principal Placed on Administrative Leave Following On-Campus Law Enforcement Action

Paso Robles high school’s principal, Megan Fletcher, was taken into custody by the Paso Robles police department at about 10:45 am on Monday, November 10th.

A release by the school district says she was on campus at the time of the arrest, and at no point was there any danger to students or staff. The school district says she was placed on administrative leave following this incident, and that they are unable to share further details. The school district also notes that this is unrelated to an incident in June 2025 where Fletcher was involved in a traffic incident while operating a district vehicle; “Fletcher was not charged with a hit-and-run as is being rumored.”

The Paso Robles police department says she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on Monday. At about 9 am, a school resource officer contacted police regarding an employee possibly under the influence of alcohol.

Following Fletcher’s arrest, she was released. During Fletcher’s leave, Mike Susank will act as the interim principal for Paso Robles high school.