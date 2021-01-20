Paso Robles and PG & E 1.20.2021

The Paso Robles city council also discussed a proposal by PG and E for changes to the Estrella substation and Paso Robles area reinforcement project. The plan includes 70-100 foot towers along highway 46 on the east side of Paso Robles.

Community development director Warren Frace described the process. Frace says the intent is to improve electrical service to the city of Paso Robles.

Councilman John Hamon weighed in on PG & E’s proposal. He said he thinks the city should have some say in PG and E’s plans.

Alan Bowman was among those to speak against the proposal. Steve Baker also talked spoke against the proposal. He’s the owner of Circle B Springs HOA.

Victor de La Cruz spoke for Cava Robles RV park. He said the towers would adversely impact the RV park and the area.

Ultimately, the council voted 5-0 to oppose the PG and E project before the state public utilities commission. That state agency will make the ultimate decision on the project. People who are opposed to the plan need to contact the state PUC.