Paso Robles City Council 05.03.2023

Paso Robles city council met for nearly four hours last night.

They honored with a proclamation those who work in public service. City manager Ty Lewis tells the council. The council also proclaimed this national travel and tourism week and California tourism month. Alex Villacana of Travel Paso talked with KPRL after receiving the proclamation.

Part of the growth and development projected in the future outlined by community development director Warren Frace. In a 30 minute report, community development director described housing and apartment construction, industrial construction including the expansion of operations in the city for Daou and Justin Wineries. He talked about the renovation of old motels and hotels, like the Farm House, which reopens next week. And the construction of large hotels which will occur over the nest several years in and around Paso Robles.

If you view the video of the meeting, you’ll be impressed by the thoroughness of the Warren Frace report, which included a lot of drawings and maps to show what’s in the pipeline, and is under construction.

We’ll have more tomorrow on the community development report at last night’s meeting.