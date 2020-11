Paso Robles city council held a virtual meeting Tuesday night.

Fire chief Jonathon Stornetta provided an update on the Covid-19. He says San Luis Obispo county remains in the second tier. The red tier. The county will remain there until at least November 10th.

And finally, at the conclusion of the meeting, mayor Steve Martin shared about a meeting he had in Atascadero to assess the impact of beavers working in the river bed. Sounds like a fascinating visit to the river bed.