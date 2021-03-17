Paso Robles City Council 3.16.2021

Paso Robles City Council held a long virtual meeting last night dealing with several major issues related to parking and the impacts of the shut down.

The first of three big issues facing the city council last night was parking in the downtown area. The council talked about a lot of options including reducing the cost of a Senior Pass. Ultimately, the council will go back to the parking consultants, Dixon Associates of San Diego. The consultants will have two months to respond. The city is asking the consulting fee be reduced from $40 to $20K thousand. There is also discussion of reducing parking permits for seniors. One proposal is to make them free. Another to ask only $5 per year for Seniors.. The councils recommendations will go to Dixon Associates and they’re asked to come back to the council within two months.

The city council also discussing the future of Parklets and sidewalks cafes in downtown Paso Robles. Because of the pandemic and government imposed restrictions on occupancy in restaurants and wine tasting rooms, among other businesses. Councilman John Hamon said the city should buy the K-rails for Parklets, rather than rent them. The staff will take that recommendation and other input into consideration and return to the council with more information.

Another issue facing Paso Robles City Council is the Business Success Center located at 1345 Park Street. The business was intended to encourage the incubation of new businesses in the city. Because of the pandemic and government shutdown, the operation is in arrears to the city. The operator says the government imposed shutdown has hampered his business. After hearing from the operator and the city manager, the city council agreed to rework the lease agreement and give the business success center the opportunity to continue operation. The city will work with the owner to recover the city’s losses through COVID relieve. The council passes a motion to amend lease agreements with the operator.