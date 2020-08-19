Paso Robles City Council 8.19.2020

A full agenda for the Paso Robles city council.

Public works director Dick Mckinley talked about street improvement and “way-finding” signs which are going up in Paso Robles.

Public works director Dick Mckinley is leaving the city of Paso Robles to accept a position in Washington state.

The council also discussed short term rentals. This time, Steve Gregory recused himself. Community development director Warren Frace talked about short term rentals. Councilman Fred Strong raised the questions about location of the short term rentals (STRs).

Bear in mind, most cities the size and larger of Paso Robles do not allow short term rentals in R-1 residential zoning. That includes San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Carmel, Monterey, Sausalito, Sonoma, South Lake Tahoe to name a few.

Regardless, Warren Frace says the city is getting revenue from the short term rentals, about $600,000 a year.

Although an emergency meeting suspended payment of the TOT for short term rentals and motels and hotels without penalty or interest.

The council also got a report on the budget for the year. It’s evolving with the government shut down. Financial manager Ryan Cornell tells the city council there will be another update in October.

A caller to the meeting said that recent date indicates that 46% of the cases are in the Hispanic or Latino populations.

In California, Latino or Hispanic people make up nearly 60% of the positive cases of coronavirus.

City manager Tom Frutchy talked about reaching out to tell more people about safety measures to stop the spread of the virus. And so the city, and Stacy Jacob, will be reaching out to inform people about the dangers of the coronavirus and reminding them about safety measures to prevent its spread.