Paso Robles Creates & Appoints Homeless Services Manager 4.08.2025

City of Paso Robles Welcomes Homeless Services Manager to Commity Services Team Press Release 4_7_25

The city of Paso Robles announced they have appointed Ashlee Hernandez to its newly created position of homeless services manager.

Paso Robles is the second city in the county to establish this position, a release by community services says, the first being the city of San Luis Obispo.

As homeless services manager, Hernandez will “Coordinate internal and external efforts to align with the city’s mission and goals related to homelessness.”

As part of its two-year budget cycle, hiring a homeless manager and developing a communication plan has been a part of the city’s plan to address homelessness.

Hernandez has been a resident of the north county for the past decade. She is a graduate of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, and holds a master’s degree in counseling, and a bachelor’s degree in social sciences.