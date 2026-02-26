Paso Robles High School Appoints New Principal 02.26.2026

PRJUSD Appoints Michael Susank as Principal of Paso Robles High School

The Paso Robles joint unified school district has announced the appointment of a new principal for Paso Robles high school.

Following his role as interim principal, Michael Susank will serve as principal of the high school. “Mr. Susank has demonstrated thoughtful leadership throughout his time as interim principal, earning the trust and respect of students, staff, and families alike,” superintendent Jennifer Loftus said.

Susank previously served as the assistant principal and athletic director of Paso Robles high school in June 2025, and previously served as principal at Mission Prep in San Luis Obispo.

Michael Susank said “I look forward to building on the positive momentum we’ve created together and ensuring every student feels supported, challenged, and prepared for success beyond high school.”

With this appointment, Mr. Susank will transition out of his role as athletic director, and the district will open this position for applications in the coming weeks.