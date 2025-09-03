Paso Robles Man Arrested For Attempted Murder 9.03.2025

TapiaSandoval

A 27-year-old Paso Robles man was arrested Monday morning for attempted murder.

The Paso Robles police department says on September 1st, shortly before 2 am, they were notified of a patient at a local hospital being treated for a single, non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. An investigation was immediately launched, and detectives discovered that the shooting occurred at around midnight, just two hours before the initial report, in the 700 block of 34th street. Investigators located a single 9mm casing, and began pursuing leads. The suspected shooter was later identified as 27-year-old Noe Tapia-Sandoval of Paso Robles.

A San Luis Obispo county regional swat team executed search warrants at two locations in the early morning hours of September 2nd. Tapia-Sandoval was taken into custody at the first location on the 700 block of 30th street, and discovered an unregistered AR-15 style rifle. A second warrant was executed in the 500 block of Arleen street, but the handgun suspected in the crime was not located.

Tapia-Sandoval is facing a charge of attempted murder, and is being held at the SLO county jail in lieu of a $100,000 bail. Anyone who has information on this incident is encouraged to call the Paso Robles police department at (805) 237 – 6464.