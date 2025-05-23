Paso Robles Memorial Day Ceremony at Cemetery 5.23.2025

Memorial Day 2025

The annual Paso Robles Memorial Day Ceremony at the cemetery will be held Monday, May 26th at 11 am.

The program will include a flyover by the Estrella Warbirds, an invocation, patriotic music, guest speakers, a closing prayer, and a 21 gun salute. Following the ceremony will be cookies, coffee, and lemonade provided by the cemetery board of trustees.

An avenue of flags will line the cemetery driveway this weekend, May 24th, 25th and 26th. Flags will be raised at 7 am, and lowered at 3 pm.

Volunteers are invited to help with the setup and takedown of the flags.