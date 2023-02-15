Paso Robles School Board 02.15.2023

Paso Robles school board met last night at the district office. The public comments focused on one board member and how he was elected to the school board. Several people wrote in or spoke publicly to support Joel Peterson. Several said he was not fairly or legally elected and that he should resign from the school board.

Another speaker talked about Winifred Pifer elementary school. She said she loves the school, but was disappointed the teacher who coordinated the stem and robotics clubs recently resigned. Another resignation at Pat Butler. An excellent principal resigns recently, Damien Cappalere frustrated with the district administrators.

Chief business officer Brad Pawlowski gave a report on the budget. He said it’s a moving target, because it’s hard to ascertain how much money will come from the state. But he says expenses are going up.

The district budgets $85 thousand dollars for natural gas expense for the year. They recently received a bill for January in the amount of $89 thousand.

Another related issues, declining enrollment. Pawlowski says the PRJUSD is down 7.69%, which is about 528 students. That’s greater than the regional average which is just under 7%.

The pool project manager also gave a report on the progress of the swimming pool. That aquatic complex now projected to cost $12 million dollars. It’s about 4% over budget. But board chair Nate Williams is pleased with the progress report. He says finally the Measure M money is fulfilling its promise for a pool.

The Paso Robles school board still one trustee short after members of the teachers union circulated a petition to remove Kenny Enny. A half million dollar election will be conducted next month.