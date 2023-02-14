Paso Robles School Board Meeting 02.14.2023

The Paso Robles school board meets tonight.

The trustees will get a presentation from Liberty and Independence high schools, Prisc and Independent life skills program.

Chief business officer Brad Pawloski will give an update on the governor’s budget proposal and an update on the aquatic program.

Pawlowski will also give a report on providing additional equipment for safety and security cameras and fencing at Daniel Lewis middle school, which has seen a lot of issues the past couple years involving students, non-students and the former principal.