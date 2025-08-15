Paso Robles Weekly Project Report 8.15.2025

Weekly Project Update AUG 2025

For phase 1 of the Creston road improvements: new asphalt is in place, and the contractor will be raising utility lids starting next week. The installation of the traffic signal at Walnut and Bolen drive will continue over the next week, with pavement striping and marker placement scheduled to begin August 25th. Active traffic control will be in effect from South River road to Orchard drive. Working hours have been modified to accommodate for school traffic, to last from 8:30 am to 2 pm.

Parking lot improvements continue for Railroad and 12th street, and now improvements will begin for the parking lot in the alleys behind Marv’s Pizza. Conduits will be installed over the next three weeks.

For pedestrian improvements at Lewis Flamson junior high, construction of concrete medians is underway, with the installation of a pedestrian beacon beginning the week of August 25th on 24th street. Active traffic control will be in place on 24th street for this construction, with working hours taking place from 8:30 am to 2 pm, Monday to Friday to accommodate for school traffic.