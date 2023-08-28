Paul Flores Returns to Coalinga Prison 8.28.2023

Following an attack early last week, Paul Flores was reported to have returned to Pleasant Valley state prison.

Paul was being treated due to a ‘serious injury’ following the attack. His defense attorney, Harold Mesick, said Flores was cut on the neck, and had to be airlifted to a trauma center. Because of this, Flores missed a scheduled court appearance on Thursday, where he would ask Mesick to represent him for the restitution phase of his case.

The hearing is now postponed to September 28th. Mesick says that he expects Flores to be placed in the prison’s infirmary to continue recovering.