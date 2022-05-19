Pedal To Gardens 05.19.2022

Tuesday morning several dozen people rode their bicycles to work in Atascadero. They parked their bikes by the Rotunda for a free breakfast in the First Annual Pedal to the Gardens promotion. The intent is to encourage more people to commute on bicycles in Atascadero.

Ryan Betz of the Atascadero Public Works Department said a lot of staff and volunteers helped out with the event. The city staff cooked pancakes for those who rode their bikes to the Rotunda.

The bicyclists pedaled to the Rotunda from 7:30 in the morning until 9:30 Tuesday morning.

Betz says it will likely become an annual event to promote bicycling in the city.