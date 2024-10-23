PG&E Power Outage in Atascadero & Templeton Yesterday Morning 10.23.2024

Customers in the southern Templeton and western section of Atascadero were hit with a PG&E power outage yesterday morning, which started around 10 am.

More than 2,600 customers were affected by the outage, with the expected restoration time being 4:45 pm. Power was partially restored to the area in the afternoon at around 12:30, restoring power to about 1,800 customers.

PG&E said the cause was related to the enhanced powerline safety settings. These settings automatically shut off power lines when they are struck by an object, as part of wildfire safety.

Power was fully restored to the area later that afternoon.