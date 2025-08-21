PRJUSD Hire New Public Information Officer 8.21.2025

Melissa Godsey

The Paso Robles joint unified school district announced the appointment of a new public information officer: Melissa Godsey.

Godsey has built a career in community engagement, public services messaging, and digital media, with over 15 years of experience. Superintendent of the school district, Jennifer Loftus said “Her expertise and strategic approach to communication will help strengthen our connection with families, staff, and the broader community.”

Godsey will officially begin her role this August, and is eager to help the district continue its mission of educational excellence through open, strategic communication.