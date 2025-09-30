PRJUSD Speaks on Comments Made by Athletic Coach Regarding Charlie Kirk Assassination 9.30.2025

The Paso Robles joint unified school district made a post on social media, responding officially to voices of concern regarding online posts made by Netta Perkins.

Perkins is the assistant basketball coach at Paso Robles high school, and her alleged posts were made in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, saying: “God does not like ugly! Charlie, reap wat u sow!” And “white on white crime let them sit in it!”

In the school board meeting on Tuesday, several public commenters called for disciplinary action to be taken against Perkins. While the school district took no action on Tuesday, they released a statement on Friday. The statement says “The views expressed do not reflect the values or positions of Paso Robles joint unified school district.” With regards to disciplinary action against Perkins, the district says: “the district cannot legally take disciplinary action based on personal speech alone, unless it affects their ability to do their job or harms students.” The post continues: “It’s also important to acknowledge that, as public employees, staff and coaches have the right under the first amendment to express themselves on their personal time, even if those views are unpopular or controversial.”