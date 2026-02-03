Protecting What Matters 02.03.2026

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Central Coast Value Network. Creating a Clear Path to build a business worth keeping or selling. Create a strategic business roadmap. HR compliance and a purpose-based financial plan.

*Ron Torres – Seniors Helping Seniors. Aging in place trends and innovations. How AI and robotics will help you stay at home longer. Caregiving opportunities for seniors looking for fulfilling work and income.