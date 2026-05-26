Protecting What Matters 05.26.2026

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Jordan Cunningham, Former State Assembly Member, President SLO County Lincoln Club. California’s Jungle Primary – Who’s stupid idea was this? Local & state elections that impact San Luis Obispo County. Changing nature of political campaigns and Jordan’s predictions for 2026 primaries and beyond.

*Heather Moreno, San Luis Obispo County District 5 Supervisor. California’s growing structural budget deficit and impact on the proposed SLO County budget. Proposed state pension reform and how it will likely impact public safety. Report on progress made (or not) on County priorities. What comes next?