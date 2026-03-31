Protecting What Matters 03.31.2026

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Melissa James, President/CEO – REACH Central Coast. Updates on meaningful private sector economic development in the Central Coast.

Balancing economic development in rural communities. Energy policy, work force development, affordable housing, & jobs of the future in the Central Coast.

*John Peschong, San Luis Obispo County District 1 Supervisor. The San Luis Obispo County Budget – Current reality and next steps.

Concerns over a lack of clear and current data from SLO County Agriculture department. County management & AI policy. Road infrastructure update and SLOCOG sales tax proposals.