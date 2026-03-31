Templeton Library Flea Market With Easter Egg Hunt This Saturday – 03.31.2026

The Templeton library will kick off an Easter egg hunt as part of its First Saturday Sales Series on April 4th.

Starting April, the First Saturday of each month will feature thrift, vintage, flea, and makers’ tents at the Templeton library, starting at 8 am. This first market sale will also feature an Easter egg hunt for children ages 1 to 8, starting at 9:30 am. The hunt is candy-free; eggs will instead be stuffed with prizes, trinkets, stickers, and coupons.

This First Saturday Series will serve as a fundraiser for the Templeton library through donations. The library is funded entirely through donor funds; Templeton resident property taxes do not go to the Templeton library, instead to 14 other county branches.