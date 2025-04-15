Protecting What Matters 04.15.2025

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Talking Tamales with Terrie Banish, Atascadero PIO. Manuel Enrique & Nate Santos, Famous Dancing Horses. History of the ancient food known as Tamales and their significance today. The evolution of the Atascadero Tamale Festival and its importance and enjoy at the 2025 Tamale Festival on May 23rd.

*Adam Verdin, South SLO County Businessowner & Community Advocate. The importance & preservation of multigenerational business to San Luis Obispo County. How South County issues impact the North County. Review of South County issues and their significance as we move into the next election cycle.