Protecting What Matters 05.12.2026

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Ryan Rundle, President CalPoly College Republicans & Turning Point USA. CalPoly early wave Gen-Zer’s takes the stage in the local conservative movement. Issues most important to young college students and the divide between men and women. Recent and upcoming Cal Poly College Republican/TPUSA events.

*Stephen Moses, President Center for Long-Term Care Reform & Visiting Fellow, Paragon Health. Addressing Medicaid (Medi-Cal) fraud. Why it’s bad for taxpayers and patients. Latest research on aging well from “Age Wave” Guru Ken Dychtwald. Insights into Artificial Intelligence and its increasing role in long-term care.