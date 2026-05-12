SLO County IWMA Seeks Volunteers For Recycling Ambassadors Program 05.12.2026

Press Release 5_11_26 – IWMA Recycling Ambassadors









The San Luis Obispo county IWMA is seeking volunteers for its recycling ambassadors program.

Volunteers staff sorting stations at events, and “will help event attendees sort their waste properly, directly contributing to a greener SLO county.”

Volunteers will attend various events county wide from April 1st through June 30, 2026. Any interested volunteers seeking to interact with their community, make a positive impact on their local environment, or to fulfill volunteer hours can visit SLO county IWMA’s website.